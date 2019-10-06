Kay Walker Butterfield, nee Katherine Braxton Walker, was born on September 5, 1940. Kay was a fifth generation Washingtonian, and when she graduated from Wellesley College in 1962, she "galloped' to Charlottesville, Va. At an early age, Kay fell in love with everything having to do with horses. Her passion began with riding ponies in Rock Creek Park and her horse showing calling reached a pinnacle in 1959, when she won a reserve championship in Madison Square Garden in the USET Division. Kay was an avid fox hunter. For over twenty years she was a Field Master for Farmington Hunt. The Butterfields loved their life of breeding and raising Thoroughbred hunters and jumpers in White Hall. In 1962, Kay began a long relationship with St. Anne's Belfield School. As a young lady, Kay joined the staff of St. Anne's and began teaching Old Testament and American History. Kay was active in the STAB community until June of 2019. She culminated her long career as the school's archivist. The highlight of her 57 year association with STAB was the writing of the school's history, "Teach Them Diligently," which was published when the school celebrated its centennial. Kay enjoyed reading and writingshe was a voracious reader. Often, while on vacation, she would consume five or six books in a two week period. Kay was the daughter of Dr. Allen E. Walker and Katherine Hall Walker. She attended Potomac School, Madera School, and Wellesley College. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William Patrick Butterfield; her son, Michael Walker Butterfield and wife, Sandra; her son, Alexander Braxton Butterfield and wife, Elizabeth; and three grandchildren, Katie, Sophia, and Braxton. Kay was a member of St. Paul's Ivy Church, Farmington Hunt Club, Keswick Hunt Club, and Farmington Country Club. Kay passed away on September 26, 2019, with her family in attendance. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.
