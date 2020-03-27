May 22, 1933 - Saturday, March 21, 2020 Mary "Syd" Buynacek died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on May 22, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Harold and Marcella Riggs. She earned a BS in Art at the University of Cincinnati in 1957. Soon after graduation Syd married the love of her life, the late Edward Buynacek. They began their life together on a cross county honeymoon trip to California, retiring many years later in the Wintergreen Resort Community in Nellysford, Va. Syd loved horses and gardening and spending time outdoors. She is survived by daughters, Liz Umbaugh and Stephanie Lindemann; grandsons, Kurt and K.C. Lindeman; great-granddaughter Ingrid Lindeman; and sister, Dottie Stickley. No services are planned. In remembrance, please celebrate her life, light a candle, and think of her as you dig in a garden, ride a horse, eat a whoopee pie or lick chocolate ice cream off a spoon. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hundreds of Charlottesville doctors, nurses sign petition raising alarm on supply shortage
-
219 cases of COVID-19 in Va.; ‘Months not weeks,’ Northam on Sunday said to prepare for a long haul
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
-
Police charge Scottsville area man with work van, camper thefts
-
Grocery stores, retailers set aside senior shopping hours in response to COVID-19
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.