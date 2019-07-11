It comes with great sadness to announce the passing of Stephen "Steve" Baxter Byers, 59, of Shipman, Va., on Sunday July 7, 2019. Steve was born in Arlington, Va., on September 11, 1959, to Marguerite J. Byers and the late Elmer B. Byers. He was an electrician for the facilities management at the University of Virginia for two years. He was married to the love of his life for 28 years. He loved to go hunting and fishing in his free time. There was nothing more important to him than family. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father, Elmer B. Byers; his sisters, Jean Marie Byers and Deborah Wilson; mother-in-law, Barbara Gunter; father-in-law, Jesse Gunter Jr; brother-in-law, Jesse "Corky" Gunter II; and a very special cousin, Rick Pannizza. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife, Sherry G Byers; mother, Marguerite of Maryland; brothers, Jeffrey Byers (Dera) of Maryland, and Gregory Byers (Samantha) of North Carolina; his son, Robbie Crowder (Jennifer); daughter, Jessica Crowder; grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Joshua Crowder (Kassie), Taylor Ziemak (Dylan), and Matthew Crowder; most importantly his great-grandchildren, Issabella Marie Crowder and Xander Joseph Ziemak; his sisters-in-law, Sonja G Reid and Lisa Stevens (Mark); brothers-in-law, Dennis Gunter and Larry Gunter (Diana); his nephews, Justin Byers, Micah Gunter, and Eric Jordan; nieces, Dera Lynn Hunter, Nina Langhorne, Brittany Jordan, Savanna Stevens, Angela Tolbert, Wilhelmina Cooper, and Paula Blevins; and two very dear friends, Billy and Dean Smith. In his honor, there will be a gathering for family and friends at 12 p.m., on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Rockfish Valley Fire Department. For those who wish to attend, we request that everyone please bring a covered dish and dress in casual attire. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emily Couric Foundation, 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
