June 26, 1942 - Wednesday, April 29, 2020 On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, a precious soul, lovingly carried in the arms of the angels, entered into heavenly rest. Marie Gentry Byrum, affectionately known by her family as granny, gaggy, and G, 77, of Roseland, was born in Danville, June 26, 1942, the eldest of five siblings, to the late Charles Lee Sr. and Dorothy Dameron Gentry. Marie had attended and graduated from Shenandoah Valley Academy where she worked in the book bindery to pay for her tuition. It was also there that she met the love of her life, Elwood. She enjoyed secretarial work and bookkeeping and quickly became a valuable asset to Barr Construction Company. The skills that she acquired there helped pave the way for when she and her husband would establish Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. together, a position she was well suited for. Marie served families faithfully with loving kindness, compassion, respect and above all, professionalism. She was also elected and served as the first female president for the Shenandoah Valley Funeral Directors' Association from 1997-1998. Marie was a beloved and active supporter in her community, whom she loved and cherished dearly, and a member of Jonesboro Baptist Church and the Nelson Rotary Club. She was also a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star. Marie loved and lived whole-heartedly and was passionate about many things, including, her faith in God, books, music, ID tv, chicken livers from Ann's Restaurant andCHOCOLATE. However, apart from God, she always put her husband and her family at the forefront of all she did. They were her life, her heart, and most importantly, her legacy. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Elwood Wright Byrum; her daughter, Diana Byrum Miller (Bill) of Tye River; three grandchildren whom she loved and raised as her own, Vanessa M. Turner (Matthew) of Beech Grove, Mylon C. Miller "Bo" (Tessia) of Waynesboro, and Jaime M. Miller of Tye River; her great-grandchildren and pride and joy, Alyssa, Zoey, William, Rylan, Avery, and Sophia; her sisters, Charlene, Edith and Dottie; her brother, Charles Jr.; a special friend and adopted sister, Linda A. Massie; special nieces, Susan and Becky; special nephew, Greg; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve J. Miller, and a brother-in-law, George. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Juan Aponte and his staff, to the doctors and staff at UVA Medical Center, and to Centra Hospice for their excellent care, support, and kindness shown to our loved one. A service to celebrate a life well lived to be held at a later date. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967
