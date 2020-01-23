Ruth E. Hicks Cabell, 86, of Charlottesville, departed this life on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1933, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Mr. Lee Roy Hicks and Mrs. Lora E. Ward Hicks. She was the wife of the late Henry Lee Cabell Sr. She was preceded in death by one son, Gregory V. Cabell Sr. She was a former member of Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church. She is survived by her six children, Patricia A. Cabell, Henry L. Cabell Jr., Richard C. Cabell, Wayne J. Cabell, Jonathan H. Cabell and Joseph T. Cabell; four daughters-in-law, Darlene Cabell, Angela Cabell, Wanda Cabell, and Stephanie Cabell; 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and a number of cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens. Her remains will lie in repose from 12 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
