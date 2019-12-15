Terry Lee Campney Callison, age 75, of Lake Monticello, Virginia, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at The Colonnades in Charlottesville, Va. Born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on March 4, 1944, Terry was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Virginia "Ginger" (Linkous) Campney. She was a 1962 graduate of Penn Yan Academy and earned a Bachelor's Degree from James Madison University and a Master's Degree from UVA. Terry nearly completed her PhD at Syracuse University when the opportunity to move to Virginia became more enticing. She was employed as a psychologist for several Virginia prisons before her retirement and genuinely connected with those striving to rehabilitate. Terry was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Shirley Clifford Callison; her parents; and her brother, Donald S. "Butch" Campney. Her heart was truly broken after the losses of many dear to her, and after the passing of her cherished pups, Bo and Dixie, AKA "the weasels." She is survived by sisters, Dianne (Norm) Hansen, and Carol (Lee) Sackett; sister-in-law, Marnie Campney; niece, Kathy (Rich) Duell; nephew, Scott Hansen; niece, Kelly Sackett Dallos, and a host of other family and friends. Also surviving are Shirl's two sons, Michael (Caitrine) Callison and Kirk (Maria) Callison. Terry's philanthropy benefited numerous charitable causes through the years, and her generosity was abundant to people she cared about, helping many folks through difficult times in their lives. She has left donations to Fluvanna SPCA, 5239 Union Mills Road, Troy, VA 22974 and UVA/PCSU Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, UVA Gift Processing Services, P.O. Box 40033, Charlottesville, VA 22904-4331. Terry would be pleased to know any additional donations were made to these organizations, or to the animal rescue of one's choice, or to The Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. Her heart would also be filled to know that folks were simply paying it forward to others through kindness and good will. A memorial celebration will be scheduled for family and friends at a date to be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.