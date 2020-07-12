July 30, 1929 - July 2, 2020 Jesse William Campbell, age 90, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born on July 30, 1929, in Nelson County, Virginia, he was one of 11 children of the late Bland Massie Campbell and Sarah Hawes Fitzgerald. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Spencer Campbell; five sisters, Mabel Tanner, Christine Hughes, and Hattie Thompson; twin sister, Geneva Harris and Shirley Powell; and four brothers, Massie, Earl, Harvey, and Edward. Jesse is survived by his sister, Anice Toms; his three sons, Jeffrey Campbell and wife, Kathie, Allen Campbell and wife, Kaye, and Kevin Campbell and wife, Lauri; his daughter, Charlotte F. Ragland and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Kenyth and fiancée, Amanda, Keyth and wife, Erica, Hannah, Ryan and fiancée, Tom, Pinki Anderson and husband, Walter, Kaleb, Erin Ragland, Monica Morris and husband, Jamie; great-grandchildren, Chase, Ayden, Olivia, Kolton, McKenzie, McKinley, and Caleb; and a special niece, Joanne Sprouse. He was a devoted member of Alberene Baptist Church for over 50 years. He worked at Alberene Stone, Coca Cola, then Campbell's Exxon Service Station, which he owned and operated for 25 years. Pop, as he was known to his family, was a hardworking and generous man. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man of faith and served his country. He loved talking with people, there was never a stranger, loved rabbit hunting and fishing. His gardening was a love of his and he always used the Farmers Almanac. Our family would like to thank Nurse Michelle Young, RN, for giving "Pop" loving care, kindness, support, compassion, hugs and love. He loved sharing his butterscotch candy with his favorite nurse, you, "Butterscotch Nurse". A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
