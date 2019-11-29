David "DJ" Wayne Campbell Jr. passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Madison County, he was born on September 7, 1985 in Charlottesville, Va. to Linda and David Campbell Sr. DJ graduated from Madison County High School in 2006, and was employed by Zamma Corporation in Gordonsville. He was a great tattoo artist, loved to cook and bake and was a diehard Washington Redskin fan. DJ was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Helen Washingtonand grandfather, Henry Gentry; paternal grandmother, Frances Campbell and grandfather James Ellis. He is survived by his parents, Linda and David Campbell Sr.; a brother, Marquis Campbell (Ashley) and companion, Tonya Rogers; aunts, Joyce Rascoe (Russell), Hazel Washington, Lisa Pace (Robert), Lora Washington; uncles, David Washington (Martha), Bruce Washington; nephews, Maxwell and Addison Campbell; cousins, Tracy Washington, Carlton Washington, Shareeka Allen, April Cooper, and Bryce Washington; honorary nieces and nephews, Savannah, Nakyiah, Jeremiah, Jordyn, and Travis II; honorary brother, Arthur Fauntleroy Jr. (JuJu) and sister, Latika Green (Pumpkin); and a host of other cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Main Uno Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Darnell Lundy will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.