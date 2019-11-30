Garland McLeod "Mac" Canter Jr., 84, of Charlottesville, died peacefully at the Center for Acute Hospice Care on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born September 22, 1935, in Winchester, Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, Garland M. and Joanna Canter. Mac spent most of his early life in Berryville, Va., where he graduated from Clarke County High School. He received his B.S. degree from Lynchburg College and M. Ed degree from the University of Virginia. Mac taught middle and elementary school and was an elementary principal in Lynchburg. In 1973, he returned to the University of Virginia for more graduate work and moved the family in 1974 to Charlottesville where he began working with Albemarle County Schools in administration. After retiring in 1990, Mac enjoyed teaching current and student teachers and working with schools selling World Book where he made numerous friends when he and Kay were not traveling on their many adventures. Faith has always been important to Canters. Mac utilized his organizational skills in churches both in Lynchburg and the First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville in various leadership positions. He also served in the church's "soup kitchen" and valued the friendships he made through his weekly men's group which met for many years. Family gatherings were a significant part of their lives. From an early age, Mac enjoyed spending time with his large extended family. Mac and Kay continued this tradition with their children and grandchildren. Mac is survived by Katherine "Kay" Canter, his wife of 54 years; son, Doug Canter (April); daughter, Katherine Tucker (Tyler); grandchildren, Kira, Kevin, and Sierra Canter, and Cora Knott (Toby). He is also survived by his sister, Joan Dellinger (George); niece, Dawn Buckley (Gary); nephews, Jimmy Dellinger(Shelly), and Will Dellinger (Kathleen); and many cousins. A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends before the service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church Charlottesville, The Alzheimer's Association, or Hospice of the Piedmont. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
