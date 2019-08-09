Bengamin Capel, 62, of Charlottesville, Virginia, arrived at the gates of heaven on August 3, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1957 to loving parents, Margaret and Frank LeGrand, and the late Sandy Lee Capel in Richmond County, North Carolina. Bengamin dedicated his past 20 years working in the Charlottesville public school system at Buford Middle School. He is preceded in death by a sister, Tracey Evans; and two aunts, Joanne Wells and Ruby Donaldson. He is survived by a daughter, Tia Jones and one grandson; loving devoted siblings, Sharee Cotman of Conn., Vanessa Samuels of N.C., Ricky Capel of Texas, Doris Powell of N.C., and Jeffery Capel of Va. He also leaves many cherished memories to many nieces, nephews and great friends. A Homegoing Service will be held at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va. 22903 at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019. Reception will immediately follow.
