Hurndon E. Capers, 94, of Gordonsville, died on Saturday January 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with interment to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Hurndon Capers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries