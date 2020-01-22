Hurndon E. Capers, 94, of Gordonsville, died on Saturday January 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with interment to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Capers, Hurndon E.
To plant a tree in memory of Hurndon Capers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.