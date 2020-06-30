May 3, 1944 - June 28, 2020 Roseann Cardella, 76, of Palmyra, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence. The famly will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Roseann Cardella as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries