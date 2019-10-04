Cornell Carey, 73, of Esmont, Va., entered into eternal rest on September 16, 2019, at a local health care center. He was the son of the late Matthew and Gertrude Scott Carey. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, one son, Cornell S. Carey of New Haven, Michigan; one daughter, Cheryl Lisa Carey-Warner of Buckingham, Va.; one brother, Norbert Carey of Charlottesville, Va.; two sisters, Marie Davis of Manhattan, and Elizabeth Gray of Esmont, Va.; four grandchildren, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Mary Carey officiating. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service, You may sign the guest register at wwww.mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com.
