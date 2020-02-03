Yvonne T. Carey, 78, of Louisa, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born in Louisa, Virginia on July 4, 1941, a daughter of the late William L. and Marmon Boone Johnson. She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, the late Spencer Thurston and Linwood Carey. A daughter, Frederica Thurston also preceded her in death. She had a special gift and passion for cooking and loved spending time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Louise Hubert of Louisa, Virginia; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Foster Creek Baptist Church, Louisa, Virginia, with Pastor Michael R. Crawley Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Louisa. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
