Frank "Jeff" Jefferson Carlisle III, a resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, for 31 years and recently retired to St. Inigoes, Maryland, passed away surrounded by his family on August 28, 2019. Jeff passed as a result of a sudden stroke which occurred on Monday, August 26, 2019. Jeff was born on August 13, 1952, to Marion Lyman Carlisle and Frank Jefferson Carlisle Jr. He served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1973 and was a National Guard reservist following active duty. Jeff received a degree in Special Education from the University of Maryland, Collage Park in 1979. It was there that he met Helene Freiman whom he married in May,1986. Jeff and Helene moved to Charlottesville, Va. in 1988, where they started a family. They had three children, Ian Lewis Carlisle (born 1988), Leah Marion Carlisle (born 1991), and Jared Mitchel Carlisle (born 1994). Jeff worked as a foreman for Shelter Associates. He then blended his education background with his skill in carpentry and worked as the Carpentry Instructor at Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC). In 2004 Jeff started Carlisle Constructions, LLC. He personalized his carpentry work to meet the unique needs of his clients with a loving and adaptive approach. Jeff's creativity and technical skills were apparent in the outcome of his projects. Jeff loved spending time with his children, friends and family and was always the first to step forward when someone was in need. He loved the outdoors and in recent years found comfort spending time at his family home on the St. Inigoes Creek in Maryland. There he enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing and hiking. Jeff was a member of the Insight Meditation Community of Charlottesville, where he practiced meditation with his local Sangha. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Frank Jefferson Carlisle Jr. He is survived by his mother, Marion Lyman Carlisle; his siblings, Thomas Carlisle and his wife, Barbara Booth, Silvia Long and her husband, Denny Nessler, Marth Tacha and her wife, Susan Sullivan, and William Carlisle and his wife, Kathy Carlisle, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Jeff is also survived by his former wife, Helene Freiman and their children, Ian Lewis Carlisle, Leah Marion Carlisle and Jared Mitchel Carlisle. The family will hold a private service at Jeff's home in St. Inigoes, Maryland to celebrate his life and distribute his ashes in a place where he found so much peace.
