Norman E. "Gene" Carpenter peacefully completed his life's journey on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Mabel and Dayton Carpenter; his sister, Mary Evelyn Corley; and his brother, Bill Carpenter. He is survived by Grace, his loving wife of 63 years. Survivors include three sisters-in-law, beloved and devoted Ruth Parsons of Charlottesville, Dottie (Bob) Wamsley and Nana Mae Carpenter of Elkins, W.Va.; loyal and dedicated nephews, Monte (Margaret) Parsons, Shane (Misty) Parsons and their sons, Henry and Benjamin Parsons, of Charlottesville; nieces, Debbie Pernio, Jennifer Cerone, Katy Dawn Née and Mary Jo Jones; nephews, Arnette Corley Jr., Craig and Mike Corley. Gene's career was in healthcare where he served as administrator at Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA Kluge Children's Center. His Masonic affiliation included membership in Widows Sons Lodge, Piedmont Shrine, ACCA Temple (Potentate 1987) and Royal Order of Jesters. He assisted numerous area children to receive orthopedic and burn treatment at Shriners Hospitals for Children. He delivered Meals on Wheels for over 25 years. Gene was a member of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites. A bereavement reception will be held after the interment in the Trinity Hall at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a remembrance in Gene's memory to Church of Our Saviour, 1165 Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad, PO Box 160, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
