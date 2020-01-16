Eugene R. Carr Eugene R. Carr of Keswick, died on January 9, 2020. Homegoing services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Covenant Church of God, 1025 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, Va. Visitation at 10 a.m. and interment at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Keswick. Arrangements entrusted to Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, Va.
