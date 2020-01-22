Born on January 14, 1938, hilarious prankster, money-conscious, and loving family provider are the words that describe Eugene Redmon Carr. On Thursday, January 9, 2020, only five days from his 82nd birthday, he was blessed to peacefully cross the threshold into eternal slumber at the North Ridge Medical Center in Ivy, Va. Eugene was one of 11 children born to the late Eugene and Virginia Gardner Carr. He was educated in his Keswick neighborhood, attending the Cismont Public School and the Keswick Public School. He also attended Jackson P. Burley in Charlottesville. As a child, he joined his family church and was baptized at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Keswick. Ten years ago, he rededicated his life to God and reestablished his membership at Zion Hill. Eugene was known for his favorite one-liner, "Let me tell you something." This was sure to be the beginning of words of wisdom, or a short story, that sometimes was true or sometimes not. His greatest joy was having his family together for a meal. Eugene was a former employee of Cloverfield Farm, Allied Concrete, Dart Drug, Southern Materials, and the manager of the local Park & Wash Laundry Mat. All of these work experiences led to his ultimate profession of driver and his greatest accomplishment; Founder and CEO of Carr Hauling of Charlottesville. His clientele included services to actress Sissy Spacek, Cismont Manor, Luck Stone, many farms, families, and the local communities around Keswick and Charlottesville. Later, hauling to the surrounding counties of central Virginia supplying dust, gravel, shavings, sand, mulch, boulders, and wood. In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by a son, Kent Carr and a daughter, Denise Morton; three sisters, Angelee Carr, Eloise Bates, and Virginia Gatewood; and three brothers, Wilmer, Charles, and John. He leaves to cherish his memories neighborhood sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Cleo Coleman Carr; one daughter, Dorothy Grimes (Mr. Dana) of Stafford, Va.; three sons, David, Eugene J., and Theodore (Dolores) Carr, all of Charlottesville, Va.; one brother, William Carr (Jane) of Charlottesville, Va.; three sisters, Blanche Gatewood, Gloria Byrd, and Ida Poindexter (William), all of Keswick, Va; four sisters-in-law, Esther Mae Wells, Pa., Deloris Coleman, Keswick, Mary Coleman, Ruckersville, Va., Joyce Carter, Charlottesville; three brothers-in-law, William Coleman, Keswick, William Poindexter, and George Coleman, Charlottesville; and a host of devoted grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Carr, Eugene Redmon
