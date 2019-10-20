Samuel Chris Carratt III, 58, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died peacefully at home on October 16, 2019. Born on March 27, 1961, in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Sam C. Carratt Jr. and Patsy H. Carratt. Chris graduated from Albemarle High School and then began a 30 year career working at his family's real estate business. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and he never met a stranger. His true passion and hobby at an early age was learning about automobiles and their history. He was a kind, generous giving soul with a brilliant mind and was of the Greek Orthodox faith. In addition to his mother, Patsy H. Carratt, Chris is also survived by two sisters, Cheryl Swisher and Melanie Carratt; one brother, Craig Carratt and his wife, Miriam, all of Charlottesville; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The love and care of Chris extends beyond family and friends to include Dr. Jonathan Evans, Shawnta Graves and Pat Jackson; we appreciate each of you for the compassionate and excellent care you gave to him. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Perry Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the college fund of Chris's beloved nephew, Chad Swisher College Fund, c/o Norfleet, 2550 Professional Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA 23235. Condolences may be made to his family at www.hillandwood.com.
