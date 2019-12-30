Finis Dixon Carrell was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas, on June 25, 1938. On December 27, 2019, Finis died at his home near Charlottesville, Virginia. Finis was predeceased by his loving wife, Charlotte Peterson Carrell in August 2016 and is survived by his daughters, Cathy Teague (Joe) of Bloomington, Ill., Betsy Hanson of Richmond, Va., and Jeanne Buschor (Marty) of Bloomington, Ill. He adored and took great pride in each of his five grandchildren, Zachary Hanson, Amanda Fuchs (Jake), Rachel Hendricks (Chris), Monica Buschor, and Celia Buschor. Finis was one of five children born to Homer Evott Carrell and Erna McKnelly Carrell. He is survived by his brother, William Carrell (Mary Alice) of Anderson, Ind. and predeceased by his sisters, Sue Dallas, Nancy Whitley, and brother, Scott Carrell. A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Meadows Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville. When Finis was growing up in Memphis, Tenn., he and his brother William raised and sold chickens to supplement the family's income. He attended Shelby County public schools and graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1956. He and Charlotte married on October 5, 1957. In May 1960, he received a B.A. in Business Administration from Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, the track team, and basketball team. He spent five years in the Naval Air Force as an F4 Phantom fighter jet and helicopter pilot, was stationed at Pensacola, Fla., Key West, Fla., and Norfolk, Va., and achieved the rank of lieutenant commander. In 1965, he continued serving in the Reserves and entered employment with State Farm Insurance Companies in Memphis, then in Charlottesville, Va. from 1970 until 1998. He enjoyed retired life for over twenty years - golfing with dear friends at Farmington, creating fine furniture in his workshop, and traveling abroad. He most recently enjoyed a Rhine River cruise in 2018 with his daughters and grandkids. He never missed a grandchild's play, recital, or graduation. He took great pride in his home in Bentivar where neighbors often found him riding his John Deere. He was ordained as an Elder at Meadows Presbyterian Church in January 1974 where he also served over the years as Youth Group Leader and Trustee. He served as past president of the Charlottesville Personnel Association. Finis always said, "Lord, please help me be the person my dog (Charley) thinks I am." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901, St Judes Children's Hospital in Memphis, www.stjude.org, or the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, www.caspca.org. Arrangements are being handled by Teague Funeral Service.
Carrell, Finis Dixon
