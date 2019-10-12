Audrey Mae Carter, 87, of Gordonsville, departed this life at her residence on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1932, in Barboursville, Va. to the late Lesley Edward Beasley and Nannie Stewart Beasley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Carter; seven brothers and two sisters. Audrey is survived by her devoted daughter, Margaret Carter and son-in-law, Leroy Carter, two sisters, two brothers, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and 12 plus great-great-grandchildren. Audrey attended Orange County Public School. She was employed by The Oak Grove Tea room for 16 years and retired from Frank IX and Sons after 16 years of employment. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Woodberry Cemetery. Pastor Victor Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
