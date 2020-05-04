Carroll Markell Carter went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Latham, Md., at Doctor's Hospital. Carroll was born on June 11, 1945, in Palmyra, Va., to Roy E. Sr. and Lillian Walker Carter. Carroll always desired the finer things in life even from his youth. At the age of 12 he began working at the Carter's Grocery Store. At seventeen he joined the United States Army during the time of war. After serving two years in the military he enlisted into the U.S. Army Reserve. After the Army, Carroll married Joyce Coleman. They were blessed with three children and resided in Charlottesville, Va. He worked at Haney's Auto, as a butler and he was the first African American to work at the Charlottesville Fire Department. Later Carroll decided to open his own business. He was owner and operator of Railway Antiques in Ruckersville, Va. Carroll loved fine antiques and oriental rugs. Through all the jobs he had, he always found time for his family. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Kester, Roy Jr., Steward and Wayne Carter; and a sister, Ethel Tanner Cavanaugh. He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn and Karen Carter; a son, Carroll M. (Markell) Carter Jr. all of Charlottesville, Va.; one stepson, Keith Coleman of Charlottesville, Va.; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Delores Coleman (William Jr.) of Gordonsville, Va., and Brenda Palmer (Karcenia) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; one brother, Gary Carter (Barbara) of Columbia, Va.; two aunts, Mrs. Nellie Lewis of Fork Union, Va., and Mrs. Mason Jackson of Washington, D.C.; one uncle, Matthew Daniel of Capital Heights, Md; two sisters-in- law, Minnie Carter and Linda Carter of Palmyra, Va. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and his special friend, his dog, Roxy. There will be public viewing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Payne Family cemetery located at 15400 James Madison Hwy., Palmyra, Va. Services are entrusted to Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Services LLC, 467 Bremo Road, Bremo Bluff, VA 23022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
