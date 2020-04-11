March 19, 1963 - Wednesday, April 8, 2020 John W. Carter, 57, of Charlottesville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. John was born on March 19, 1963, in Charlottesville, to the late Paul W. A. and Carrie Campbell Carter. John was a painter for 40 years. Most of that time he worked for his brother, Dabney W. Carter along side his brother, William L. Carter. John always said the three of them are an awesome team. John loved working with his brothers. When John couldn't work anymore, Dabney would come and pick him up so he could ride with him to check on job sites. This was the highlight of John's last years to ride with Dabney checking on jobs, where he could shoot the breeze with the other workers and his brother William. Then they would go to lunch before bringing John home for the day. John loved to fish, and he would take his nieces and nephews fishing. He loved listening to country music and enjoyed planting and working his garden every year. John was a very compassionate loving brother, uncle, and friend. He never met a stranger and would help anyone that was in need. John believed in the Lord and knew he was going to heaven to be with his parents. John will be missed by many but will never be forgotten. He will remain in the hearts of all his sibling until we meet again. LOVE YOU ALWAYS! Brother! In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Lee Carter and Hattie Mae (Smiley) Carter; maternal grandparents, Herbert Lee Campbell and Beedy (Wood) Campbell; and brother, Larry Lee Rhodes Sr. John is survived by brothers, William L. Carter and fiancée, Denise Norford, and Dabney W. Carter and wife, Cindy; sister Barbara C. Moore and husband, Ronald; brother, Paul W. A. Carter Jr.; brother, Michael A. Carter and wife, Mollie; nieces, Tammy Proffit, Kellie Carter, Ashley Carter, and Jennifer Marshall; nephews, Larry Rhodes Jr., Mark Moore, and Paul Powell; and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews. John loved all of his nieces and nephews but was especially thankful and close to the following nieces and nephews, Ashley Carter who loved to tease and fret John about anything that would make him smile (like calling him Big Sexy); Kinsley Frazier (aka The Queen Charlotte Flair) who always made John smile; Alyson Moore who like to tease John with bugs just so he could tell her he was going to put an RKO on her - it was hard to tell who had the biggest laugh about it; Rodney Moore who was also one of John's wrestling watching buddies; and Justin Moore, who would go out to get John ice cream at 10 o'clock at night and was John's right hand man during John's most difficult days. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.