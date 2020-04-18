June 30, 1964 - Monday, April 13, 2020 Rylander Carter Jr., 55, departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born on June 30, 1964, in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Rylander Carter Sr. His presence will be missed and his memory cherished by his mother, Margaret Carter; his wife, Naasira EL-Adeullah Carter and children, Shulanda Brown, Endia Jones-Ragland, Ronald Brown and Crystal Thomas. He had 10 grandchildren; and five siblings, Julia Carter (Clifford), Carol Fortune (Darryl), David Carter (Jamie), Rodney Carter (Darlene) and Keith Carter. A viewing will be held at The Sun Chapel D.D. Watson in Louisa, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. Due to the governor's declaration that funeral services or private family gatherings are limited, the family will hold a private graveside service for immediate family only. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. 117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093

