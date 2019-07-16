Frank Joseph Caruso, 70, of Palmyra, Va., died on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 19, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, he was the son of Frank Anthony Caruso and Grace Caruso. During Frank's four year service in the Navy, he greatly contributed to the advancement of the respiratory therapy field of practice. After graduating from Ohio State University, he dedicated himself to a profession in respiratory therapy for the next 40 years, eventually retiring from his position as Director of Pulmonary Diagnostics and Respiratory Therapy Services at the University of Virginia Health System. Frank is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy; his three children, son, Frank Patrick and his wife, Zin, son, Joseph and his wife, Edna, and daughter, Ashley; his five grandchildren, Anthony, Josie, Abby, Peter, and Grace; and his sister, Theresa Ravey. There will be a graveside service at Monticello Memory Gardens on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.