Pamela L. Carver of Crozet, Va., died on April 7, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1943, in Rutland, Vermont. She is survived by her two children, Liane Via and husband, Darrell and Kevin Carver; two grandchildren, Emily Gentry and husband, Stephen "Scootie" and Kyle Watson; three great-grandchildren, Aidan, Stephen III, and Hannah; one sister, Marcia King and husband, Mike, of Whiting, Vermont; several nieces and nephews, family and friends; and her cat, Midnight. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. Carver. She was the daughter of the late Ray E. Leonard and Ruth Quilty Leonard. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Barbara. She retired from Albemarle County Food Service after over thirty years of service. She has requested that there not be a funeral, family night, or wake. Her wishes were to be cremated and buried in the Leonard plot in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon, Vermont, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asked memorial donations be made to AseraCare Hospice Foundation, 1415 Rolkin Ct., Ste 203, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

