Adrian Maurice Cary, 38, of Palmyra, Va. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at VCU medical center. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his parents, Michael Paul Cary Sr. and Barbara Matthews Cary of Palmyra, Va.; two daughters, Alana and Amani Cary of Richmond, Va.; one brother, Michael Cary Jr. (Lynette) of Durham, N.C.; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November, 9, 2019, at New Fork Baptist Church, 16 New Fork Lane, Palmyra, Va. with the Rev. Marcus A. Lee, Senior Pastor officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.
