Robert Lee Cash Jr., 79, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, while at the UNC Rockingham Nursing and rehab center, Eden, N.C. Robert was born on May 28, 1940, to the late Robert L. Cash Sr. and the late Marjorie Keith Cash, He is survived by his two children. his son, Robert L. Cash III and his wife, Amy of Gordonsville, Va., and daughter, Kimberly Kendrick and her husband, Tim, of Eden, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Myah and Tyler Kendrick. Also surviving is one sibling, Linda Darnell of Rochelle, Va. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Riley Cash. The family will receive friends at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd. Charlottesville, Va., on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, Interment will follow at Holly Memorial, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Teague Funeral Home is assisting the family.
