William Calvin Cason Sr., 91, passed away at his home on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1927, to Leonard Ezra and Mary Lee Pittman Cason of Albemarle County. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Leonard Ezra Cason Jr., Charles C. Cason, Ralph C. Cason, Lee H. Cason, and Jackson P. Cason, all of Charlottesville; and a brother-in-law, Ralph D. Roberts. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cason; and his children, Betty Lee Cason Dudley Roberts, William Calvin Cason Jr. (Debbie), and Patrick Bruce Cason, all of Charlottesville. He is also survived by his brother, George A. Cason Sr. of Bybee, Va. and sister, Nancy Cason Roberts, of Dixie, Va. In addition to his siblings, he is survived by his grandchildren, Michelle Dudley King, Jennifer Dudley, Kara Cason, and Holly Cason, and great-grandchildren, Ashlie Shanice Wells and Justin James Martin. Billy was a World War II Veteran and joined the Merchant Marines at age 17 in 1944. He served the Army Air Corp and Department of Fire and Rescue and received an honorable discharge in 1949. After the war, he worked at Motor Specialty, Sperry Marine, and retired from the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Complex. He was well known for selling produce at the City Market for 45 years. He served as coach to his son's Little League team. He loved hunting and fishing. Billy played the guitar and harmonica at JABA and at Church of the Blue Ridge for many years. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Hill and Wood Funeral Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens.
