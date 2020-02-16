Wanda Smith Casteen of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, of complications from Alzheimers. Wanda was born in Bridgeport, West Virginia, on October 16, 1927, the daughter of Ray and Garnett Smith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby L. Casteen to whom she was married for 63 years. Together they raised three children, Necie Casteen, Debbie Foster married to Donnie, and Bobby L. Casteen II married to Kim. She will be lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Nicole and Josh Casteen, Shane Foster married to Mindy, and Jordan Giannini married to Trent; and her five great-grandchildren, Addi, Raleigh and Wyatt Foster and Kinsley and Ashton Giannini. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Hood married to Bill. Wanda graduated from Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and started her career with the C@P Telephone Company. Soon after she met and married Bobby L. Casteen and they moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, and started their family. Wanda was a woman ahead of her time. She was blessed with so many creative and artistic talents. She was a member of Farmington Country Club since 1966 and learned to play golf. She absolutely loved the game of golf and spent many happy rounds on the golf course with family and friends. She also mentored young women golfers at FCC who shared her same passion for golf. She was an enthusiastic University of Virginia fan and with her husband supported the Virginia Athletic Foundation for over 50 years. The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to Valencia Miller, Pratima Chhetri and Naveen Loomba for their special friendship, love and devotion as Wanda's caregivers for the last years of her life. Wanda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a kind and loyal friend who brought much love and laughter to all who knew her. The family will hold a private family service to celebrate Wanda Smith Casteen. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association Central and Western Virginia.

