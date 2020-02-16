Wanda Smith Casteen of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, of complications from Alzheimers. Wanda was born in Bridgeport, West Virginia, on October 16, 1927, the daughter of Ray and Garnett Smith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby L. Casteen to whom she was married for 63 years. Together they raised three children, Necie Casteen, Debbie Foster married to Donnie, and Bobby L. Casteen II married to Kim. She will be lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Nicole and Josh Casteen, Shane Foster married to Mindy, and Jordan Giannini married to Trent; and her five great-grandchildren, Addi, Raleigh and Wyatt Foster and Kinsley and Ashton Giannini. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Hood married to Bill. Wanda graduated from Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and started her career with the C@P Telephone Company. Soon after she met and married Bobby L. Casteen and they moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, and started their family. Wanda was a woman ahead of her time. She was blessed with so many creative and artistic talents. She was a member of Farmington Country Club since 1966 and learned to play golf. She absolutely loved the game of golf and spent many happy rounds on the golf course with family and friends. She also mentored young women golfers at FCC who shared her same passion for golf. She was an enthusiastic University of Virginia fan and with her husband supported the Virginia Athletic Foundation for over 50 years. The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to Valencia Miller, Pratima Chhetri and Naveen Loomba for their special friendship, love and devotion as Wanda's caregivers for the last years of her life. Wanda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a kind and loyal friend who brought much love and laughter to all who knew her. The family will hold a private family service to celebrate Wanda Smith Casteen. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association Central and Western Virginia.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
New substitute guidelines would pay teachers who cover a colleague's class
-
UVa alumni form team for The Basketball Tournament, partner with Hoops2o
-
Waller, Andre Jarrad
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
Tomas Woldetensae’s JUCO stardom finally translates to ACC play
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.