March 22, 1949 - Saturday, April 11, 2020 Fred Edward "Chuck" Caul Jr. departed this life on April 11, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1949, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the son of Dorcas B. Caul and his father who predeceased him, Fred Edward Caul. He was the brother of Rachel R. Caul. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tammy R. Mawyer; two grandsons and three great-grandchildren. Also his long time companion, Betty Gayle Huber and his little fur buddy, Sunny. He was a 1968 graduate of Nelson County High School. Chuck loved any car or truck that had an engine. He knew every make and model on the road. He was a retired master electrician who worked the Charlottesville, Albemarle and surrounding counties. Fox Field races and tailgating with friends was a favorite event. He was a good son, brother and great father. He never met a stranger. He sponsored many local sports teams over the years. He and Betty Gayle enjoyed car shows, social outings and being retired together. The music of Jimmy Fortune and Garth Brooks and Etta James was a favorite pastime and all reruns of Gunsmoke. He was a member of Rock Spring Methodist Church in Faber, Virginia. Due to the current Covid-19 Virus situation funeral arrangements are to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Chuck to: Almost Home Pet Adoption 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949. His family would like to thank the staff at UVA and Emily Couric Cancer Center for their wonderful care shown to him. "Then your light shall break forth like the Dawn, and your healing shall spring up quickly..." Isaiah 58: 8-9 Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097. Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949

