March 22, 1949 - Saturday, April 11, 2020 Fred Edward "Chuck" Caul Jr. departed this life on April 11, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1949, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the son of Dorcas B. Caul and his father who predeceased him, Fred Edward Caul. He was the brother of Rachel R. Caul. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tammy R. Mawyer; two grandsons and three great-grandchildren. Also his long time companion, Betty Gayle Huber and his little fur buddy, Sunny. He was a 1968 graduate of Nelson County High School. Chuck loved any car or truck that had an engine. He knew every make and model on the road. He was a retired master electrician who worked the Charlottesville, Albemarle and surrounding counties. Fox Field races and tailgating with friends was a favorite event. He was a good son, brother and great father. He never met a stranger. He sponsored many local sports teams over the years. He and Betty Gayle enjoyed car shows, social outings and being retired together. The music of Jimmy Fortune and Garth Brooks and Etta James was a favorite pastime and all reruns of Gunsmoke. He was a member of Rock Spring Methodist Church in Faber, Virginia. Due to the current Covid-19 Virus situation funeral arrangements are to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Chuck to: Almost Home Pet Adoption 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949. His family would like to thank the staff at UVA and Emily Couric Cancer Center for their wonderful care shown to him. "Then your light shall break forth like the Dawn, and your healing shall spring up quickly..." Isaiah 58: 8-9 Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097. Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA BETWEEN THE INTERSTATE 81 AND 95 CORRIDORS AS WELL AS THE EXTREME EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
Most Popular
-
UVa modeling shows social distancing working in Va., delays peak until summer
-
Northam signs bill to allow removal of Confederate monuments
-
Coffey, Pamela S.
-
Meadowbrook Pharmacy company fined for illegal prescriptions
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.