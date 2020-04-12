March 6, 1930 - Thursday, April 9, 2020 Elizabeth "Betty" Bagby Greear Cauthen died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home in Charlottesville. A native of Norton, Virginia, she was born on March, 6, 1930, the daughter of Fred Bonham Greear and Elizabeth Fitch Greear. After being raised in Southwest Virginia, Betty graduated from Hollins College in 1952. She was president of her senior class and remained active in the affairs of Hollins, including serving on its alumnae board. In 1992, the Alumnae Association awarded her the Rath Award for her contributions to the school. After graduating from Hollins, she received a M.A. in English from the University of Virginia. In 1954, Betty married Irby Bruce Cauthen Jr., later Emeritus Professor of English and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Virginia, who predeceased her in 1994. Betty taught first grade at St. Anne's-Belfield School for twenty-three years. Betty was active in various University and community organizations, developing many wonderful friendships along the way. She was an emeritus trustee of the University of Virginia's College of Arts and Sciences Foundation and was a member of the University's Raven Society. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over sixty years, serving as a trustee. She also was active in organizations such as the University Women's Club, the Charlottesville Symphony, the University Arts Council, the University League, the Senior Center, Barrett Day Care, and the Charlottesville Democratic Party. She was a member of the Charlottesville Garden Club, the Contemporary Club, and the Jamestowne Society. Betty was an ardent advocate for Southwest Virginia during her entire life. Her father was one of the founders of Clinch Valley College; later renamed the University of Virginia's College at Wise, and Betty supported the institution throughout her life, eventually serving two terms on its Board. She is survived by two sons, Irby Bruce Cauthen III and his partner, Nancy Price, and James Noah Greear Cauthen and his wife, Helen Mueller Cauthen, all of Charlottesville; one brother, Dr. Fred Bonham Greear Jr. and his wife, Ann, of Bristol, Virginia, and their three children; a step-brother, Dr. William P. Kanto Jr., of Augusta, Georgia; and two step-sisters, Susan Kanto Jones of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Eva Kanto Gendron of Martinsville, Virginia. She also is survived by three grandchildren, Eleanor Anne Cauthen of Milwaukee, Sarah Greear Cauthen McCormick, and her husband, Benjamin, of Honolulu, and William Morgan Cauthen of Chicago. The family would like to thank the many outstanding caregivers from Home Instead for their support and friendship which meant so much to Betty. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to the UVA Wise Foundation, 1 College Avenue, Wise, VA 24293 to support the Fred. B. Greear Scholarship Fund, the College of Arts and Sciences Foundation at the University of Virginia, P.O. Box 400801, Charlottesville, VA 22904-4801, or Hollins University, Box 9629, 7916 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24020. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902
