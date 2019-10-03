Gladys Cavanaugh, caring mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother of many, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 25, 2019. A visitation will be held at the Sheridan Funeral Home, 6093 Venable Road, Kent Store, VA 23084, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 12 until 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Lake Christian Baptist Church, 733 S Boston Road, Palmyra, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Payne Cemetery located at 15400 James Madison HWY, Palmyra, Va. Repass will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Fluvanna County Fire Department, James Madison HWY, Palmyra, Va. Condolences may be offered, and memories can be shared with the family online at the Sheridan Funeral home.
