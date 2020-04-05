April 3, 1932 - Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Edward Frank Chacho, 87, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center, Charottesville, Va. Born in Monroe, Conn. on April 3, 1932, and retired from Textron Industries, formerly Avco Lycoming in Stratford, Conn. After he retired he and his wife lived in Brandon, Vt. and Blairsville, Ga. They most recently lived at Lake Monticello, Va. in Fluvanna County. He found enjoyment as a shuttle bus driver for Thomas Jefferson's home at Monticello for 19 years. He retired from there at the age of 86. Mr. Chacho is survived by his loving wife, Jo Anna Vivian Chacho; six children; Edward Jr. of Fairbanks, Alaska, Michael of Golden, Colo., Douglas of Melbourne, Fla., Dale Gagner of Oxford, Conn., Daniel of Clearwater, Fla., and Thomas of Lindley, N.Y. He also had four stepchildren, Melinda Carney of Charlottesville, Va., Scot Evans of Redding, Conn., Keith Evans of Blairsville, Ga., and Amy Neece of Sandy Springs, Ga. His family blessed him with 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him dearly. Ed found spritual guidance at Meadows Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville, Va. Memorial services for friends and family will be delayed due to COVID 19. The family will gather in Mendon, Vt. later this year to inter Mr. Chacho's ashes.

