On Thursday, October 31, 2019, LaVerne Evelyn McCain Chandler, of Fork Union, Virginia made a peaceful transition to be with the Lord. LaVerne was born on July 8, 1952, to Mary Eliza Jeffries McCain and the late Douglas McCain. She grew up in Milton, North Carolina. She was a graduate of Caswell County High/Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville, North Carolina, graduating in 1970. She began her college career at Morgan State University, and in 1974, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Social Science Education. She furthered her education by pursuing a Master of Education in Administration, from Morgan State University. She was a well-respected educator in Baltimore City, Maryland and the Fluvanna County, Virginia School Systems. Laverne retired from the public school system and worked part-time with Longwood University. LaVerne was an active member of the Class of 1974, Planning Committee at Morgan State University. She was a member of The Charlottesville Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She became Queen of Iota Phi Theta, Inc., during her undergraduate years at Morgan State University. She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas McCain; maternal grandparents, Joseph Jeffries Jr. and Alice Hicks Jeffries; and paternal grandparents, King David McCain and Elizabeth Hughes McCain. She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted husband, the Rev. Dr. Henry A. Chandler; one son, Brian E. Small (Kerri Ann) of Portland, Oregon; two grandsons, Bodey E. Small and Brockton E. Small of Portland, Oregon; mother, Mary Eliza McCain of Milton, N.C.; one sister, Dr. Judy McCain Pounds (John) of Durham, N.C.; three brothers, Jeffrey D. McCain of Nashville, N.C., Darrell McCain (Darlene) of Durham, N.C., and Gregory Smith (Ruby) of Southport, N.C.; one uncle, Jeremiah Jeffries (Barbara) of Milton, N.C.; three aunts, A. Drusilla McCain of Washington, D.C., Erie Graves of Adelphi, Md., and Susie Johnson of Danville, Va.; her nieces and nephews, many cousins; her dogs, Kate and Peter; and her many loyal classmates, friends, Rosetta Washington, and colleagues. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Grace and Glory Lutheran Church, 683 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, Virginia. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
