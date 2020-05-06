June 25, 1966 - Friday, May 1, 2020 Aileen Der-huei Chang, 53, of Charlottesville, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Aileen was born on June 25, 1966, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Chen-kuo Chang and Amy Chuen-chih Chen. She was a graduate of the Honors Program at SUNY- Buffalo where she also completed medical school. She trained in Internal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and in Gastroenterology at the University of Maryland. She practiced in York, Pa. and Setauket, N.Y. and spent the majority of her career at Kaiser Permanente in Portland, Ore. and Seattle, Wash. Aileen was preceded in death by her dear parents, uncles and an aunt. Aileen is survived by her husband, Dan O'Hearn; her children, Bridget, Maureen and Jack O'Hearn ("The 3 tikees"); and cherished family in metro New York, Rugao, Nanking, Shanghai, Toronto and Lakewood, Wash.; as well as her wonderful friends and colleagues. A visitation will be held at Teague Funeral Service on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in Syracuse, N.Y. at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Honors College Memorial Fund in memory of Aileen Chang, c/o University at Buffalo Foundation, Inc., PO Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226 or online at http://giving.buffalo.edu/giveto/9381069950 to support a fund she began to support graduate students engaged in cancer research. She was a much beloved daughter, wife, mother, friend, colleague and physician. We were all so very lucky. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA
