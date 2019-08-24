Charles Henry Chapman Charles Henry Chapman, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, world traveler, runner, departed this life to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. He will be greatly missed. Known affectionately as "Henry", he was born on October 24, 1938, in New York, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Barbara Poindexter Chapman and his daughter, Henrietta A. Chapman. Henry attended Union High School in Caroline County. He worked as a car mechanic and completed electrical testing and training courses through CREI, upon graduating, he began working at Sperry Marine company, later called Northrup Grumman, where he retired after more than 45 years of service. He had a passion for running and his last notable race was a marathon of 26 miles which he performed when he was 72 years of age. He loved singing in the choir and he sang in several church choirs at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church. He also served as a Trustee. He loved living in his log cabin, his dream house in the country, Keswick, Va. His passion for traveling took him to over 10 countries and all over the United States. He and the love his life, Barbara Poindexter Chapman traveled extensively together and were known to visit many beautiful destinations like Italy, Greece, Egypt, Canada, Grand Canyon, and Hawaii. Henry is survived by his daughters, Janice Chapman-Smith, Jeanette Chapman and Monica Chapman; his grandchildren, Ashley Chapman, Maria Chapman, Demetrick Chapman, and Jamar Chapman; and great-grandchildren, Mayanna and Khalil. He will forever be missed by his best friends and children. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Avenue. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family at jfbellfuneralservices.com.
