Sherley M. Chapman, 83, of Buckingham, Virginia, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home. She was born on September 1, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Robert Ford and Geraldine Stewart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Curtis Lee Chapman Sr.; and several siblings. Sherley was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and had worked for a number of years as a Private Duty Nurse. She was a member of the former Church of the Nativity in Buckingham. She was a member of JABA Scottsville Senior Center; Buckingham Active Seniors; was a member of the Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club; and a member of the Buckingham County TRIAD. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and most importantly, spending time with and cooking for her family. Survivors include six children, Curtis Chapman Jr., Jeavonna Chapman, Kevin Chapman, Teresa Chapman, Karen Rozier, and Tracey Johnson; a sister, four brothers, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may share memories and photos online by visiting www.thackerbrothers.com.
