Michael A. Charlie, died peacefully at the Park Street Hospic on Friday, June 12 2020. He was born on November 13, 1953, in Charlottesville, Va., and worked as a mechanic. He survived with two children. His was married to Kathy Charlie who was raised in Charlottesville, Virginia. A service will be said 8 a.m. at Holy Comforter Church in Charlottesville, Va. Peace to all.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Charlie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

