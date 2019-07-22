Mary Kay (Rutt) Cheek, 80, of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Hospice House in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mary Kay was a beloved mother, grandmother, teacher, artist, and friend. She was born on April 30, 1939, in Sterling, Illinois, the daughter of the late Raymond Orville and Gladys Marie (Kosier) Rutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first child, Paul, who died at birth. Mary Kay grew up in Evanston, Illinois, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from DePauw University in Indiana. She married her high-school sweetheart, Paul Cheek, in 1960. Mary Kay and Paul raised their four children in Falls Church City, Va., where she was active in the community and enriched many lives through her involvement as a scout leader, art teacher, and preschool, elementary, and Sunday school teacher. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Paul Armstrong Cheek of Palmyra; her children, Katherine Adele Williams (Matthew), Sarah Marie Barth (Kristopher), Joseph Merritt Cheek (Suzanne), and Mary Elizabeth Pincombe (Matthew); and 11 grandchildren, Adam Barth, Olivia Pincombe, Joseph Barth, Abigail Cheek, Grace Cheek, Erin Barth, Paul Pincombe, Jacob Williams, Dalia Williams, Owen Cheek, and Lily Cheek. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at South Plains Presbyterian Church in Keswick, Va. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends immediately following the services in the church fellowship hall. The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Falls Church Presbyterian Church, in Falls Church, Va. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org). Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
