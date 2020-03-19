November 2, 1929 - Monday, March 16, 2020 Iris was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to the late Howard Knight and Iris Hurd Knight. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 69 years, Bernie E. Chisholm Jr. She is also predeceased in death by a brother, Dr. John Knight, and her sisters, Kathryn Wright, Jane Streetman, and Faye Kurz. Iris is survived by her sister, Eva Knight of Charlottesville. She is also survived by her children, Douglas Chisholm and his wife, Betty, Brenda Swanson and her husband, Danny, Bernie Chisholm III and his wife Lisa, and Todd Chisholm and his wife, JoDean. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Leslie Chisholm, Christopher Swanson, Amanda Ryan and husband, Johnathan, Megan Vassallo and husband, Brandon, Kerrie Forrest and husband, Tyler, Todd Chisholm Jr., and Hayley Chisholm; her nieces, Heather Knight and Deborah Mahone; nephews, Dr. John Knight Jr., Colter Knight, and Robert, Sam, and John Kurz, and four great-grandchildren. After graduating from Lane High School in 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Bernie, and became a stay at home mom. After raising their children, she worked for many years as a legal secretary. After retirement, she became a full-time nanny to her beloved grandchildren from their births to high school. Iris truly loved being "Mammy" to them and to their many friends. Iris enjoyed riding horses, music, reading and all her "critters", especially her German Shepherd, "Wolfie" who rarely left her side. She was a past member of the James River Hunt Club, a founding member of the Gloucester Pony Club, the Culpepper Kennel Club, the Eastern Star, and the Macedonia Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. A graveside service will be held on Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia United Methodist Church. Due to the Coronavirus a Calibration of Life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local rescue or fire departments or the local SPCA.

To plant a tree in memory of Iris Chisholm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries