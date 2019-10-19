Marie Ruth Christmas, born December 7, 1937 departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home in Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Christmas Sr.; son, Vernon Christmas; and daughter, Wanda Christmas. In her memory, she leaves six sons, Lloyd, John, Roosevelt, Curtis, Tony, and Jeff Christmas. She also leaves in her memory one brother, two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Union Run Baptist Church, 3220 Keswick Road Keswick, VA 22947 with the Rev. Rickey E. White officiating. Interment will follow in the Christmas Family Cemetery, Evergreen Road, Louisa, Va. Viewing will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at D. D. Watson Louisa. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatonlouisa.com.
