Peter Christian Christoffersen, 89, of Lake Monticello, passed away on September 5, 2019, at Gordon House in Gordonsville Virginia. He was born on November 9, 1929, a son of the late Ernest Christoffersen and Laura (Kunz). Peter graduated from Farmingdale College and served in U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. As a Construction Supervisor, he oversaw many large construction projects on Long Island. A volunteer member of the Hauppauge Fire Department for 35 years, having joined in 1963 he rose to the rank of Department Chief from 1974-1978. Peter was elected as a District Commissioner in 1978 and also was a member of the International Fire Chief Council. In his spare time, he raised 5 puppies for the Guide Dog Foundation of the Blind in Smithtown New York. After retiring, Peter moved to the Lake in 1999. He was an avid N.Y. Ranger fan and enjoyed pursuing his hobbies of painting, becoming a member of the Fluvana Art Society, and gardening his roses. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 65 years, Margaret Mary and his brother, Henry Christoffersen. He is survived by his loving brother, Ernest; and five cherished children, John Christoffersen (Vicki), Peter Christoffersen, Fran Pitts (Richard), Lisa Miller (Robin), and Andrew Christoffersen. Adored Papa to five grandchildren: Kimberly Christoffersen, Eric Pitts, James and Kate Miller, and Mia Weisbrod. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hauppauge Volunteer Fire Department, 855 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge New York. In honoring his wishes, Pete will be cremated and all services will be private.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.