Douglas Gordon Clark, 87, left this world on August 4, 2019. Born on February 13, 1932, in North Carolina, he was the son of Mary Marshall Clark and William Bernard Clark. He was a graduate of Norview High School in Norfolk, a Korean War Veteran, and retired from United Airlines. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacki; his children, Debbie, Danny, Tony (Candi), and Annette Ambrose (Larry); stepchildren, Teresa and Randy, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Sanford Clark; and grandson, Douglas Edward Clark. His enjoyment in life was his family, hunting, old cars, and his miniature horse farm. He knew how to fix pretty much anything. Forever in our hearts, he will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for the outdoors and farm life, and his loving care for his family and his animals. In honor of Doug's wishes, in lieu of a memorial service and flowers, donations may be made in memory of Douglas Edward Clark for cancer research at The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.