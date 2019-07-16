Neil W. Clark ended his earthly journey on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the son of the Late Jim Clark and Bertha Steen. He was born on October 20, 1934, in Whitehall, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Liz Clark and daughter, Cindy Clark. He was happily married to the love of his life for 54 years. He is survived by his sister, Janet Larsen of Newark, N.J.; his son, Wayne Clark Jr. and wife, T.C.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Jamie Lively and her husband, Jason and their children, Jacob and Joshua; Jeremy "Chop" Clark and his best friend, Kammy, and their children, Jillie Robey, Maddux and Tripp; Justin Miller and his wife, Jennifer and their children, Kainan and Kynlee, all of Whitehall, Va.; and Mark Adcock of Charlottesville, Va. He ended his journey in the loving care of his son and daughter-in-law, who granted his last wish of ending his journey in the same home that his journey began. Neil was a proud veteran of the United States Army in which he served 20 years in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After serving his country proudly, he went on to work for Centel for another 20 years where he then finally retired. His passions were going to his beach house in Buxton where he loved to surf and fish, planting his garden every spring, hunting in the fall and ensuring that all of his family and their homes were always safe. He was proud member of the Liars Club which he attended with his dear friends, Elbert Dale and Jim Watson, along with many others. He was a true fan of old time bluegrass music. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, where a Chapel Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Interment to follow at Mount Moriah Methodist Church Cemetery, 4524 Garth Rd., Charlottesville. The family wants to thank his primary care physician, Russell Sawyer and Hospice of the Piedmont for care and support. We would also like to thank Suzie Maxton for her countless hours and loving support of the family when it was most needed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont www.hopva.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
