R. Ruth Clawson, 95, passed away on November 24, 2019, surrounded by family in St. George, Utah. She was born in Kansas, and lived in Ohio, Idaho, Virginia and Utah. She survived four husbands, Gordon Schlafke, Leo Clawson, Gene Gardner, and James Brett. Ruth lived in Charlottesville, Virginia from 1982 to 1992. She was a determined and energetic life-long learner, worked many years as a dental assistant in Idaho and Virginia, loved the outdoors, and got her bachelor's degree from Idaho State University as an adult. She is survived by her children, James Gordon Schlafke Clawson of Charlottesville Va., Cheryl Roos of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Charles Cyrus Clawson III of Las Vegas, Nev. May she rest in peace.
