Margaret died on August 4, 2019, in Staunton, Virginia, with her son by her side. She was born on June 15, 1925, in Bon Air, Virginia, to Adam and Dora Teufel. In 1929, her family moved to Rose Hill Farm in Greenwood, Virginia, where her father was greenhouse manager for the estate. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Guy J. "Clem" Clemens; sisters, Ann Street and Dorie Lanahan; and brother, Adam Teufel Jr. Margaret attended Greenwood School and was valedictorian of the high school class of 1942. After graduation she moved to Richmond and worked as a telephone operator supervisor for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company. Margaret married Clem on September 18, 1948, in Richmond. She met him when he was stationed there with the U.S. Army during World War II. They lived in Virginia, Germany, and California during his Army tours. After his retirement, he began work for the U.S. Civil Service Commission and they lived in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania; on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Arizona, McAllen, Texas, and Minneapolis. After Clem retired a second time, they moved to the Tye River community in Nelson County, Virginia. They were married for 44 years, until his death in 1993. Margaret was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lovingston, Virginia, for more than 30 years and president of the parish Ladies Guild for 15 years. She also taught first communion classes, sponsored adults converting to Catholicism and sang in the choir. She was an avid genealogist, writing two books on her family history and assisting many others with their research. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and craft work. Margaret is survived by her son, William Clemens (Cyndy Flanigan) of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Karen (John) Paulsen of Afton, Virginia; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, with another due in November. Her family offers special thanks to the staff and volunteers of Hospice of the Shenandoah; Brightview Baldwin Park Assisted Living, Staunton; and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro. A funeral Mass will be said at 1 p.m Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist, 344 Maple Ave., with Father Dan Kelly officiating. Mass will be followed by a reception at the church and then burial at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro. Condolences may be sent on line to mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah and the St. Mary's Catholic Church Ladies Guild, Lovingston.
