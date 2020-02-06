Chad Everette Clements, 44, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 24, 1975, to Carolyn Lee Wingfield Clements and Franklin Edward Clements who survive him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Billy Clements and his wife, Sue, and his brother, Christopher Clements. Other survivors include his nieces, Brittany Frazier (Jason), Shana and Chloe Clements; his nephew, Cory Clements; and his great-nieces, Avery and Ellie Frazier. He was a graduate of Charlottesville High School. Chad worked as Department Manager of Foods at the Charlottesville Walmart for 10 years. Some of Chad's most cherished times were spent marching with the Charlottesville Black Knights Band, following the UVA and Washington Nationals baseball teams as well as cheering on the Alabama football team. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home Charlottesville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Clay Marsh officiating. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family wishes to thank Dr. David Chesler, Dr. Brian Behm, Dr. John Mason and Dr. Claiborne Whitworth for the outstanding care they provided Chad. In addition, the family wishes to thank the Charlottesville Fire Department for their quick response and compassionate service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
2:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.