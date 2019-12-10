Timothy Elliott Cline, 62, of New Canton, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 14, 1957, in McDowell County, West Virginia, a son of the late Jimmie and Alma Louise Cline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elliott and Elzada Cline and Jesse and Belle Cline; and a brother, Terry James Cline. Tim had been a longtime electrician. He had a passion for music and taught himself to play the guitar at an early age. He had a heart of gold and a smile that lit up the room. He loved his family and attending family reunions and events as well as traveling the world and visiting new and exciting places much of the time on his Harley. He loved the Lord, having been a former Minister, he enjoyed bringing the word of God to others and praying for those in need. Survivors include his wife, Wendy Leigh (Peters) Cline; a daughter, Timylia Cline and her companion, Heath Ellis; a son, Jimmy Cline; two stepchildren, Kristin Cobbs and Jesse Aielli; four sisters, Anita Blankenship and husband, Lucky, Lisa Gail Blankenship and husband, Tracy, Fonda Thomason and husband, Michael, and Misty Cline; a very special brother, Jamie Joe Cline; two grandsons, Lukas Cline and Atticus Ellis; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Seay's Chapel United Methodist Church by Pastor Greg Miller. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.