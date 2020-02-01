Rodney Michael Coates, 50, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 due to a vehicle accident. He was born March 1, 1969. Rodney lived in Madison County at his home in Syria, Va. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Ann Deal Coates; his sister, Robin Swink, her husband, Stevie, and their children, Gaines and Whitlee; a large extended family including Aunt Sally Frances Thornhill, Uncle Hugh Coates and wife, Rosalind, Uncle Gary Deal, Uncle Bob Deal and wife, Sue; and many cousins, relatives, and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Interment will be in Etlan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Etlan United Methodist Church, c/o Stephanie Murray, Treasurer, 2939 Etlan Road, Etlan, VA 22719.
